Android Automation

Continuous Integration and Delivery Platform for Android Apps & Google Play

Used by
Android DevOps

Holistic Android Build Automation Platform

Trigger

Build and ship your app on every push, after an approval or on schedule

Test

Run any Unit & UI tests with beautiful reporting or seamlessly run beta testing

Sign & Publish

Dedicated support for Google Play deployments let you focus on creating awesome apps

How to build and release Android in 3 steps
Your Workflow

Handle any Development Stage & Scenario with Powerful Workflows

Customize Pipelines

The pipeline editor lets set up any CI/CD workflow in minutes in easy UI or YAML

Pre-installed Tools

Frictionless setup with all of the latest Android SDKs and build tools

Plug-in & Extend

Extend the pipelines with 70+ Ready-to-Use Steps

Over 7,000 people use Buddy every day across
120+ countries

“That is what I call amazing service”

“Running up an environment to run tests is the quickest comparing to others. Also file transfer speed is definitely the winner.“
David McGregor QA Developer at Energoconsulting
“Buddy is, without a doubt, the most amazing asset to me and my team. Blazing fast, makes Continuous Development an absolute breeze.”
Mark Bloomfield Lead Developer at Wonderland Collective
“Buddy was the first CD/CI I was actually able to get working with. I can rely on the Buddy team - they deliver!"
Luke DeBoer Developer at SetHero
Native Docker Support

Integrated into Buddy's DNA

Build Docker images

Build a Docker image on every commit and push it to Docker Hub, Amazon or private registries.

Run Docker images

Launch your own Docker images as sandboxes or use them in pipelines to build applications.

Kubernetes and GKE integration

Deploy your application to K8s or GKE on every push and automate your pods and jobs.

Integrations

