Holistic Android Build Automation Platform
Build and ship your app on every push, after an approval or on schedule
Run any Unit & UI tests with beautiful reporting or seamlessly run beta testing
Dedicated support for Google Play deployments let you focus on creating awesome apps
Handle any Development Stage & Scenario with Powerful Workflows
The pipeline editor lets set up any CI/CD workflow in minutes in easy UI or YAML
Frictionless setup with all of the latest Android SDKs and build tools
Extend the pipelines with 70+ Ready-to-Use Steps
“Running up an environment to run tests is the quickest comparing to others. Also file transfer speed is definitely the winner.“
“Buddy is, without a doubt, the most amazing asset to me and my team. Blazing fast, makes Continuous Development an absolute breeze.”
“Buddy was the first CD/CI I was actually able to get working with. I can rely on the Buddy team - they deliver!"
Integrated into Buddy's DNA
Build a Docker image on every commit and push it to Docker Hub, Amazon or private registries.
Launch your own Docker images as sandboxes or use them in pipelines to build applications.
Deploy your application to K8s or GKE on every push and automate your pods and jobs.